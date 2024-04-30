The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Headlines
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Retreats From Villages on Eastern Front as It Awaits U.S. Aid” – New York Times
“Ukraine’s top commander said his outgunned troops were facing a dire situation as Russia tried to push its advantage before the first batch of an […]
RUSSIALINK: “Major European Banks Paying Russia More in Taxes Than Before Ukraine Invasion – FT” – Moscow Times
(Moscow Times – April 29, 2024) Major European banks that continue to do business in Russia paid the government four times more in taxes in […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “China’s ties with Russia are growing more solid” – The Economist
“Our columnist visits a future Russian outpost in China’s most advanced spaceport” “… Here, in this showcase for Chinese technology, … Moscow Power Engineering Institute […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Globalization Rose and Fell With Nord Stream” – Foreign Policy: Elisabeth Braw
“The pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe was once seen as a triumph for borderless business—but Putin’s invasion of Ukraine put an end to that […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Western Ukraine, a Community Wrestles With Patriotism or Survival” – New York Times
“As the war drags on, communities that were steadfast in their commitment to the effort have been shaken by the unending violence on the front […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden needs to give Putin something to worry about” – The Hill: Mark Toth, Jonathan Sweet
“… Biden and his national security team are facing a moment of truth in Ukraine. Simply funding the war in Ukraine without changing the dynamics […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden admin isn’t fully convinced Ukraine can win, even with new aid” – Politico
“Few Biden administration officials or lawmakers say the $60 billion package means Ukraine walks away from the battlefield with its country fully restored.” “… [S]ome […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hard times; Two years of war have impoverished many Ukrainians; The elderly, the displaced and the disabled are the worst affected” – The Economist
“… The [Russo-Ukrainian] war has left millions struggling economically, but … some are suffering much more than others. The hardest hit are the elderly, the […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Brittle Regime: Like the Soviet One That Preceded It, His System Is Always on the Brink of Collapse” – Foreign Affairs: Maksim Samorukov
“… [T]he Kremlin makes decisions in a personalized and arbitrary way … lack[ing] … basic quality controls. …. The costs of these structural deficiencies are […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets” – Reuters
“… Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “The tide has turned decisively against Ukraine, can U.S. help keep it in the fight?” – Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
“Ukraine’s tired and weary armed forces … had their best week in months, not on the muddy battlefields of the Donbas but in the corridors […]
Russia in Review, April 19-26, 2024
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org) 7 Things to Know The U.S. confirmed this week that it secretly sent long-range missile systems known as ATACMS to Ukraine, […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Speaking Russian in America” – New York Times
“I spent half of my childhood in Ukraine … half in Russia before moving to the United States [as] a teenager. … [M]y one, obsessive […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills” – New York Times
“Russia’s president has signaled an increase in income and corporate taxes that will help finance the war. The move reflects his firm control over Russian […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Parallel economy; How Russia is defying the West’s boycott” – Al Jazeera
“… Nearly 1,400 companies, including many of the most internationally recognisable brands, have since February 2022 announced … they would cease or dial back …. […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Risks of War Are Weighing on Europe’s Leaders” – Bloomberg
“Europe’s leaders aren’t just discussing the risk of a new war on the continent. They’re preparing for it. Hardly a day goes by without a […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Putin’s No. 2 Believes About The West” – The Atlantic: Leon Aron
“A secret-service overlord’s delusional outlook becomes the party line in Russia—with global implications.” “… Nikolai Patrushev … second-most powerful man in Moscow … [c]urrently … […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “If You Think World War III Is Unimaginable, Read This” – Bloomberg
“Novelists and filmmakers have long developed alternative histories of major conflicts that should serve as warnings for complacent Americans.” “… Under certain circumstances, imagining defeat […]
CIA Director Burns on Ukraine: ‘We’re Running Out of Time to Help Them’
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – April 25, 2024) The full video of this event from the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s 2024 Forum on Leadership […]
JRL Newsletter E-Mail Subscription
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson's Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson via davidjohnson[at]starpower.net re: "JRL Subscription Inquiry"
google search of russialist.org domain
Russia & Ukraine
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Retreats From Villages on Eastern Front as It Awaits U.S. Aid” – New York Times
“Ukraine’s top commander said his outgunned troops were facing a dire situation as Russia tried to push its advantage before the first batch of an […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Globalization Rose and Fell With Nord Stream” – Foreign Policy: Elisabeth Braw
“The pipeline bringing Russian gas to Europe was once seen as a triumph for borderless business—but Putin’s invasion of Ukraine put an end to that […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Western Ukraine, a Community Wrestles With Patriotism or Survival” – New York Times
“As the war drags on, communities that were steadfast in their commitment to the effort have been shaken by the unending violence on the front […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden needs to give Putin something to worry about” – The Hill: Mark Toth, Jonathan Sweet
“… Biden and his national security team are facing a moment of truth in Ukraine. Simply funding the war in Ukraine without changing the dynamics […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden admin isn’t fully convinced Ukraine can win, even with new aid” – Politico
“Few Biden administration officials or lawmakers say the $60 billion package means Ukraine walks away from the battlefield with its country fully restored.” “… [S]ome […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hard times; Two years of war have impoverished many Ukrainians; The elderly, the displaced and the disabled are the worst affected” – The Economist
“… The [Russo-Ukrainian] war has left millions struggling economically, but … some are suffering much more than others. The hardest hit are the elderly, the […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “The tide has turned decisively against Ukraine, can U.S. help keep it in the fight?” – Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
“Ukraine’s tired and weary armed forces … had their best week in months, not on the muddy battlefields of the Donbas but in the corridors […]
Russia in Review, April 19-26, 2024
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org) 7 Things to Know The U.S. confirmed this week that it secretly sent long-range missile systems known as ATACMS to Ukraine, […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Speaking Russian in America” – New York Times
“I spent half of my childhood in Ukraine … half in Russia before moving to the United States [as] a teenager. … [M]y one, obsessive […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills” – New York Times
“Russia’s president has signaled an increase in income and corporate taxes that will help finance the war. The move reflects his firm control over Russian […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Parallel economy; How Russia is defying the West’s boycott” – Al Jazeera
“… Nearly 1,400 companies, including many of the most internationally recognisable brands, have since February 2022 announced … they would cease or dial back …. […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “If You Think World War III Is Unimaginable, Read This” – Bloomberg
“Novelists and filmmakers have long developed alternative histories of major conflicts that should serve as warnings for complacent Americans.” “… Under certain circumstances, imagining defeat […]
CIA Director Burns on Ukraine: ‘We’re Running Out of Time to Help Them’
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – April 25, 2024) The full video of this event from the George W. Bush Presidential Center’s 2024 Forum on Leadership […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kicking the can down the crumbling road in Ukraine” – Responsible Statecraft
“Without a strategy the new aid could be the worst thing to happen to the war beleaguered country right now. Here’s why.” “… The [Ukraine […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Happened to ‘Stalemate’ in Ukraine?” – Council on Foreign Relations: Stephen Sestanovich
“The two-year-old war in Ukraine — which is far from deadlocked — could pivot dramatically in the coming months. U.S. decisions will play a decisive […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia tried to stay on good terms with Iran and Israel. Then they started fighting.” – Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir
“Iran creates a unique link between the war in Gaza and the war in Ukraine, where it supplies Russia with arms. That puts the Kremlin […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Denying Consular Services to Men Outside the Country” – New York Times
“New guidance carries a clear message to men abroad who may be avoiding the draft: You don’t get the benefit of state services if you […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “An intellectual battle rages: Is the U.S. in a proxy war with Russia?” – Washington Post
“Vladimir Putin says the West is trying to ‘finish’ Russia. The Biden administration denies the accusation. But leaked documents reveal the extent of U.S. involvement […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt” – Reuters
“… Putin [ally Valentina Matviyenko] warned Europe on Tuesday [without specifics] that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of Russian […]
Facebook & Twitter Live Feeds
Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Economy, Business, Investment, Trade
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
U.S.-Russian Relations, U.S.-Ukrainian Relations
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Europe, EU
RUSSIALINK: “Major European Banks Paying Russia More in Taxes Than Before Ukraine Invasion – FT” – Moscow Times
(Moscow Times – April 29, 2024) Major European banks that continue to do business in Russia paid the government four times more in taxes in […]
China
JRL NEWSWATCH: “China’s ties with Russia are growing more solid” – The Economist
“Our columnist visits a future Russian outpost in China’s most advanced spaceport” “… Here, in this showcase for Chinese technology, … Moscow Power Engineering Institute […]
Oil, Gas, Energy
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Nuclear, Missile Defense
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Environment
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What’s Causing Russia’s Record Floods?” – Moscow Times/AFP
“… The cause is primarily the rapid onset of warm spring weather meeting lots of winter snow, causing a sudden melt and quick filling of […]
Spies, Spy Allegations
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Putin’s No. 2 Believes About The West” – The Atlantic: Leon Aron
“A secret-service overlord’s delusional outlook becomes the party line in Russia—with global implications.” “… Nikolai Patrushev … second-most powerful man in Moscow … [c]urrently … […]
Space
JRL NEWSWATCH: “China’s ties with Russia are growing more solid” – The Economist
“Our columnist visits a future Russian outpost in China’s most advanced spaceport” “… Here, in this showcase for Chinese technology, … Moscow Power Engineering Institute […]
Arctic
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can Russian-U.S. Scientific Cooperation Be Restored as Arctic Warming and the Ukraine War Intensify?” – The Nation
” U.S. and Russia have a long history of polar science cooperation.” “… The United States and Russia should be working together to understand the […]
Cybersecurity
JRL NEWSWATCH: “FBI director: Russia is casing the U.S. — possibly for an attack on this critical industry” – NJ.com
“… FBI Director Christopher Way[] … warn[s] … ‘Like China, Russia continues to target critical infrastructure … like underwater cables and industrial control systems … […]
Population Disaster, Demographics
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Happened to ‘Stalemate’ in Ukraine?” – Council on Foreign Relations: Stephen Sestanovich
“The two-year-old war in Ukraine — which is far from deadlocked — could pivot dramatically in the coming months. U.S. decisions will play a decisive […]
Media, Internet
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Poles and Ukrainians are at loggerheads. That’s good news for Putin; Farm exports and freight are the problems” – The Economist
“… At the start of the war, when Ukraine lost access to its deep-water ports in the Black Sea, the EU temporarily exempted Ukrainian lorry […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian trolls target U.S. support for Ukraine, Kremlin documents show” – Washington Post
“… [S]eek[ing] to influence congressional and other political debates to stoke anti-Ukraine sentiment, Kremlin-linked political strategists and trolls have written thousands of fabricated news articles, […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Do Russians Believe Putin’s Propaganda?” – Time
“… Even when government campaigns are successful, they struggle for momentum. … Russian propaganda has been pushing stories about how wonderful the Russian medical care […]
Coronavirus, Covid-19 Pandemic
Health, Epidemics, Substance Abuse
Central Asia
JRL NEWSWATCH: “What’s Causing Russia’s Record Floods?” – Moscow Times/AFP
“… The cause is primarily the rapid onset of warm spring weather meeting lots of winter snow, causing a sudden melt and quick filling of […]
Belarus
JRL NEWSWATCH: “IOC wins as top Western nations agree to Russians in Paris” -Deutsche Welle
“… [Britain] … has joined France, Germany and the United States … accepting the International Olympic Committee’s plan for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete […]
Assassinations, Assassination Attempts, Beatings, Threats
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s opposition and Ukraine find it impossible to unite against Putin” – Washington Post
“… Russia’s liberals … walk[] a tightrope. Their opposition to the war puts them at odds with much of their own society …. [M]any Ukrainians […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Seeks to Suppress Navalny’s Influence, in Death as in Life” – New York Times
“The Russian authorities vilified the opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny with a viciousness that suggested he was more influential than Moscow would admit. Little has […]
Human Rights
= Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 […]
Nonprofits, Activists, NGO's
JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Navalny’s Death, the Russian Opposition Is Divided in Exile” – WSJ
“The war in Ukraine scattered Russia’s opposition. From exile, it is biding its time as it seeks ways to weaken President Vladimir Putin.” “… [A]fter […]
Chechnya, Dagestan, North Caucasus
JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Moscow Terror Attack; Coming just days after Putin’s orchestrated election, will it endanger his legacy — and his future?” – The Nation
“… [T]he glaring failure of Putin’s security state to prevent the gruesome assault — despite the U.S. warning of March 7 that a strike on […]
Corruption, Law, Police, Courts, Crime
Russia in Review, April 19-26, 2024
(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org) 7 Things to Know The U.S. confirmed this week that it secretly sent long-range missile systems known as ATACMS to Ukraine, […]
Life in Russia, Culture, Arts
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mariinsky Dancers Barred From Youth Ballet Gala in New York” – New York Times
“Two dancers from the Russian company were set to perform at a benefit for a prestigious competition for young dancers, but they were sidelined after […]
Religion
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Christmas Moves to Dec. 25 in Ukraine, Another Rebuff of Russia” – New York Time
“The Ukrainian Orthodox Church formally changed the main date for the festivities, departing from the Russian tradition of celebrating on Jan. 7, according to the […]
Military
Sports, Olympics, World Cup
more …
Academia
RIP: Roger Kanet
Subject: RIP: Roger Kanet Date: Tue, 6 Feb 2024 From: Boyle, Francis A <fboyle@illinois.edu> When I joined the Law Faculty here in August of 1978, […]
Statement Condemning Scholars’ Support for Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine
(PONARS Eurasia (George Washington University) – March 11, 2022) Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which we condemn in the harshest possible terms, continues to wreak carnage in […]
“The Russia Program at the George Washington University is a data-driven analytical center that combines knowledge, technologies, and networks into a research ecosystem.”
(The George Washington University – Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies – ieres.elliott.gwu.edu/ – The Russia Program – therussiaprogram.org) The Russia Program The Russia […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “The State of Russian Studies in the United States: 2022” – ASEEES
The State of Russian Studies in the United States: 2022 [Excerpt] [Click here for full text PDF] An Assessment by the Association for Slavic, East […]
PONARS EVENT: “Political Reforms and Transitional Justice for Postwar Russia: Evidence from In-depth Interviews with Russian Wartime Migrants”
with Dr. Mikhail Turchenko (Indiana University) Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, 4pm to 5pm Elliott School of International Affairs, Lindner Family Commons Room 602, 1957 E […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “A critical look at Russian studies in the U.S.” – Meduza
“In a new piece for VoxUkraine that’s been circulating on Twitter, economists Yuriy Gorodnichenko, Ilona Sologoub, and Tatyana Deryugina make the case for a ‘major […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Interview – Marlene Laruelle” – E-International Relations
“… Q: Where do you see the most exciting research/debates happening in your field? I see a lot of exciting debates happening in the fields […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ivy league profs turn on each other after Columbia economist claims Ukraine war could be ‘next Afghanistan’; The letter claims Jeffery Sachs propagates ‘the Kremlin’s narratives'” – Fox
“… [H]undreds of economics professors signed on to an open letter to Columbia University Professor Jeffery Sachs, arguing the Ivy League economist has pushed Russian […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “Announcing the Decolonization in Focus Seminar Series” – Harvard University/ Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies
“… This year’s In Focus series will be devoted to decolonizing Slavic studies. Why does it matter and what does it look like? How will […]
ANNOUNCEMENT & EVENT: GW Launches New Russia Studies Program
War on Ukraine Drives Creation of New Research Program That Rethinks How We Study, Talk About, and Engage with Russia
Russian Research Center: Sic transit gloria mundi!
From: Boyle, Francis A Sent: Sunday, March 12, 2023 To: Rosenberg, John S. <john_rosenberg@harvard.edu> Subject: Russian Research Center: Sic transit gloria mundi! It’s pretty pathetic! […]
JRL NEWSWATCH: “It’s High Time to Decolonize Western Russia Studies” – Foreign Policy/ Artem Shaipov, Yuliia Shaipova
“Why has it taken a war of conquest for experts to recognize Russia’s nature as a vast imperial enterprise?” “… Russia’s nature as an imperial […]
Videos
Recent Posts
- = Important Announcement About Johnson’s Russia List =
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Retreats From Villages on Eastern Front as It Awaits U.S. Aid” – New York Times
- RUSSIALINK: “Major European Banks Paying Russia More in Taxes Than Before Ukraine Invasion – FT” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “China’s ties with Russia are growing more solid” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Globalization Rose and Fell With Nord Stream” – Foreign Policy: Elisabeth Braw
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Western Ukraine, a Community Wrestles With Patriotism or Survival” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden needs to give Putin something to worry about” – The Hill: Mark Toth, Jonathan Sweet
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden admin isn’t fully convinced Ukraine can win, even with new aid” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hard times; Two years of war have impoverished many Ukrainians; The elderly, the displaced and the disabled are the worst affected” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Brittle Regime: Like the Soviet One That Preceded It, His System Is Always on the Brink of Collapse” – Foreign Affairs: Maksim Samorukov
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The tide has turned decisively against Ukraine, can U.S. help keep it in the fight?” – Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)
- Russia in Review, April 19-26, 2024
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Speaking Russian in America” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Parallel economy; How Russia is defying the West’s boycott” – Al Jazeera
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Risks of War Are Weighing on Europe’s Leaders” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Putin’s No. 2 Believes About The West” – The Atlantic: Leon Aron
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “If You Think World War III Is Unimaginable, Read This” – Bloomberg
- CIA Director Burns on Ukraine: ‘We’re Running Out of Time to Help Them’
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kicking the can down the crumbling road in Ukraine” – Responsible Statecraft
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Happened to ‘Stalemate’ in Ukraine?” – Council on Foreign Relations: Stephen Sestanovich
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, China dump the dollar as Moscow announces new trade corridors” – Quincy Institute
- The West Should Brace for Long-Term Deterrence of Russia
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine pulls U.S.-provided Abrams tanks from the front lines over Russian drone threats” – AP
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia tried to stay on good terms with Iran and Israel. Then they started fighting.” – Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Denying Consular Services to Men Outside the Country” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “An intellectual battle rages: Is the U.S. in a proxy war with Russia?” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “A weak link; The tiny republic of San Marino is alarmingly friendly to Russia” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. quietly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “FBI director: Russia is casing the U.S. — possibly for an attack on this critical industry” – NJ.com
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian cyber attackers hack Texas Panhandle drinking water and flood town in first-ever raid by ‘Kremlin aligned’ group” – The Daily Mail (UK)
- Opposition Divided over History Leading to Putin
- Is the Russian Federation Set to Fall Apart on Its Own?
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mariinsky Dancers Barred From Youth Ballet Gala in New York” – New York Times
- UKRAINEWATCH: “Change the approach from just helping Ukraine fight to letting them win the war” – The Hill: Kira Rudik
- The Ukrainian Military Assistance Act Will Change the Situation on the Ground in Ukraine for the Better
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Aid Is a Lifeline for Ukraine’s Struggle to Hold Off Defeat” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky says the U.S. is ‘not funding’ war in Ukraine” – The Hill
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Europe — but Not NATO — Should Send Troops to Ukraine” – Foreign Affairs: Alex Crowther, Jahara Matisek, and Phillips P. O’Brien
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. weighs sending additional military advisers to Ukraine as Russia gains momentum” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “What will it take for Ukraine to win?” – Washington Post: Michael O’Hanlon
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Christine Lagarde says U.S. plan to raise debt against Russian assets carries legal risk” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Announces the Total Withdrawal of Its Troops From Nagorno-Karabakh” – Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies
- Back to the Future: Russia’s New (and Old) Economic Policy
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Burns: Ukraine could lose by end of 2024” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “What’s Causing Russia’s Record Floods?” – Moscow Times/AFP
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine is heading for defeat; The West’s failure to send weapons to Kyiv is helping Putin win his war.” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “This defiant Ukrainian general has no smile — and surprising remarks on Trump” – Washington Post [Re: Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov]
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Victory Could Lead to World War III: Kyiv” – Newsweek
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can Russian-U.S. Scientific Cooperation Be Restored as Arctic Warming and the Ukraine War Intensify?” – The Nation
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Ukraine war is lost, but Hollywood and DC don’t know it” – Fox: Bryan Dean Wright
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia to grow faster than all advanced economies says IMF” – BBC
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “After Navalny’s Death, the Russian Opposition Is Divided in Exile” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Russia-Ukraine Black Sea shipping deal was almost reached last month, sources say” – Reuters
- Polls Show Record Low Number of Russians Willing to Permanently Move Abroad
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Talks That Could Have Ended the War in Ukraine” – Foreign Affairs: Samuel Charap, Sergey Radchenko
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The futility of the war in Ukraine has become more apparent” – The Hill: Thomas Graham
- VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Zelenskyy says without U.S. aid ‘we’ll have no chance of winning’” – PBS
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Russia restoring oil refining capacity knocked out by drones” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why President Zelensky Is Purging His Inner Circle” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Konstantin Skorkin
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Ready for Painful Concessions” – Foreign Policy
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin says 2022 draft document could serve as starting point for future Ukraine peace talks” – AP
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Coming to Terms” – Harpers: George Beebe, Anatol Lieven
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Poles and Ukrainians are at loggerheads. That’s good news for Putin; Farm exports and freight are the problems” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian trolls target U.S. support for Ukraine, Kremlin documents show” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine ‘will lose the war’ if U.S. fails to approve aid, says Zelensky” – CNN
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Is the American Library Association Whitewashing the History of Ukrainian Nazis?” – The Nation: Lev Golinkin
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “IOC wins as top Western nations agree to Russians in Paris” -Deutsche Welle
- RUSSIALINK: “Two-Thirds of Tech Workers Who Fled Country Have Returned, Russia Says” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, China to Work on ‘Double Counteracting’ U.S.-Led Alliance” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Help Ukraine Hold the Line” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin and Xi’s Unholy Alliance; Why the West Won’t Be Able to Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China” – Foreign Affairs: Alexander Gabuev
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Battling Under a Canopy of Drones” – The New Yorker
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The growing anger of Ukraine’s mutilated soldiers” – Le Monde
- The Crocus Attack May End the Ban on the Death Penalty in Russia
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian quarterly budget revenues rise more than half amid high oil prices” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Do Russians Believe Putin’s Propaganda?” – Time
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden Tells Ukraine Not to Hit Russia; The White House fears attacks on refineries inside Russia could raise global prices.” – WSJ
- Russia in Review, March 29-April 5, 2024
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Analysis: A New Phase of the War, March 29th, 2024” – Mikael Valtersson: Twitter
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Next Escalation Is Coming” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukrainian women demand demobilisation of ‘exhausted’ loved ones” – The Times (UK)
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Ukraine’s tech army is taking the fight to Russia” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “NATO Wants to Show Support for Ukraine, but Only So Much” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Extortion, threats, fear, traitors: How Russia recruits Ukrainian spies” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian military ‘almost completely reconstituted,’ U.S. official says” -Defense News
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia presses for answers from West over Nord Stream blasts” – Reuters
- TRANSCRIPT: Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Darius Rochebin of LCI/TF1 [Excerpt]
- Record Spring Heat Grips Moscow
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian disinformation on Ukraine has grown in scale and skill, warns Berlin” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. told Russia that Crocus City Hall was possible target of attack” – Washington Post
- RUSSIALINK: “U.S. Warnings ‘Too General’ to Prevent Crocus Attack, Russia’s Spy Chief Says” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., NATO Preparing for ‘All Contingencies’ Amid Russia War Threat” – Newsweek
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine is at great risk of its front lines collapsing” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine is not losing; U.S. assistance must continue” – The Hill: Evelyn N. Farkas
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Havana syndrome’ might have been a Russian attack. The U.S. can’t stop investigating.” – Washington Post
- RUSSIALINK: “Always Say До Свидания, Never Прощайте” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow attack: ‘The Russian population seems doomed to endure the Kremlin’s hunt for imaginary threats'” – Le Monde
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Is the problem Putin’s Russia or Mother Russia?” – The Hill: Alexander J. Motyl
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Troop-Starved Ukrainian Brigades Turn to Marketing to Attract Recruits” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Obstacles to Diplomacy in Ukraine; Russia’s Extreme Demands — and Ukraine’s Desire to Survive — Make Negotiations Unlikely” – Foreign Affairs
- Crocus Attack Ends Lull of Six Years, Raises Question About Law-Enforcers’ Focus
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Amps Up Online Campaign Against Ukraine Before U.S. Elections” – New York Times
- TRANSCRIPT: On-the-Record Press Gaggle by White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby [Excerpt]
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The mood in wartime Ukraine: Weariness, resolve, and exasperation” – Atlantic Council
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine needs to open up about hard truths from battlefield, US diplomat says” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Doubles Down on Blaming Concert Massacre on Ukraine and the West” – WSJ
- RUSSIALINK: “Russian Rights Chief Says Torturing Concert Attack Suspects ‘Inadmissible'” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “What Ukraine Needs from NATO: Advanced Weapons — and Clarity on What Membership Will Require” – Foreign Affairs: Ivo Daalder, Karen Donfried
- Russia Analytical Report, March 18-25, 2024
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia ‘spreading slurs against Princess of Wales'” – The Telegraph (UK)
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Moscow Terror Attack; Coming just days after Putin’s orchestrated election, will it endanger his legacy — and his future?” – The Nation
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “For Putin, Even a Terrorist Attack Is a Chance to Spread Misinformation” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Ukraine obsession has blinded him to dangers at home” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Expect more strikes ‘deeper and deeper’ into Russia, Ukraine’s spy chief tells ABC News” – ABC
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia has long worried about terrorism. The Moscow attack showed it may not be prepared.” – Christian Science Monitor
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Attack on Russian Concert Hall Threatens Putin’s Strongman Image” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Miscalculations, divisions marked offensive planning by U.S., Ukraine” – Washington Post 12.4.23
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Warned About Possible Moscow Attack Before Concert Hall Shooting; Pro-Moscow forces had dismissed the alert as an attempt to scare Russians.” -New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. urged Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s European allies are either broke, small or irresolute; In search of the perfect partner to derail Russian aggression” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Are Growing Tired of War; The people may cheer Putin, but they are increasingly resentful of the sacrifices he asks them to make.” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries Mark New Phase in War” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia is winning the global grain war; And it’s turning EU countries against Ukraine in the process.” – PoliticoEU
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia says it is pushing Ukrainian forces back, will create two new armies” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Threat Forces Europe to Choose: Bolster Defense or Protect Social Spending” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Don’t defund the fight against Russia and China’s disinformation” – Washington Post
- State Department: “On Russia’s Presidential Elections”
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Americans Still See China as Nation’s Top Foe, Russia Second” – Gallup
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine needs 500,000 military recruits. Can it raise them?” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “How can democracies respond to rigged elections?” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Has Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Improved His Standing in Russia?” – The New Yorker
- Expert Survey: Does Russia’s Presidential Election Matter to U.S. and Its Allies?
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow hopes frozen assets swap scheme will benefit Russian stocks” – Reuters
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Rattled Nuclear Saber Ahead of Presidential Elections” – WSJ
- West Mistakenly Thinks Russia in Terminal Decline While Moscow Elites Even More Wrongly Believe They can Restore Russia’s Superpower Status, Pastukhov Says
- RUSSIALINK: “What’s the Kremlin Scared Of? Pro-War Ultranationalists” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Pointed to War’s Economic Windfall With Russia Set to Vote” – Bloomberg
- RUSSIALINK: “Russia Bans Entry to 227 Americans for ‘Anti-Russian’ Actions” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The drama in Russia’s election is all about what Putin will do with another 6 years in power” – AP
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election: What to Know” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Forever Putinism: The Russian Autocrat’s Answer to the Problem of Succession” – Foreign Affairs
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “How Russian elections became a futile exercise for Putin’s opposition” – Christian Science Monitor
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Trump and Ukraine: Ignore the press. They don’t know what he’d do because they forget how politics works” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Has Russian Elite in a Frenzy Over Their Political Futures” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Claims That Sanctions Hurt Europe More Than Russia Are Wrong” – Foreign Policy
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin, in Pre-Election Messaging, Plays Down Threat of Nuclear War” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘Your children are not going to die in Ukraine'” – Le Monde
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Not so quiet; A grinding, difficult war on Ukraine’s southern front” – The Economist
- 2024 Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community [Excerpt re: Russia]
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West Is Still Oblivious to Russia’s Information War; Paralyzed by free speech concerns, Western governments are loath to act.” – Foreign Policy
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s Armageddon Moment: When Nuclear Detonation Seemed Possible in Ukraine” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine scrambles to fill U.S. funding gap” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Is Pumping Out Weapons—but Can It Keep It Up?” – WSJ
- VIDEO: “20 Days in Mariupol”
- RUSSIALINK: “’20 Days in Mariupol’ Brings First Oscar Home to Ukraine” – Moscow Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Moscow plans its own mini-Olympics. Will Russians be satisfied?” – Christian Science Monitor
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Big Lesson From the West’s Last Invasion of Russia” – Foreign Policy: Theodore Bunzel
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mutual Frustrations Arise in U.S.-Ukraine Alliance” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Is Burning Up Its Future” – Foreign Affairs
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s opposition and Ukraine find it impossible to unite against Putin” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Seeks to Suppress Navalny’s Influence, in Death as in Life” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Europe is at last adjusting to the new reality in Ukraine” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Enters New Phase of War With Russia: Dig, Dig, Dig” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Free Boris Kagarlitsky: The Nation joins the global appeal for his release” – The Nation: Katrina Vanden Heuvel
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “America’s New Twilight Struggle With Russia; To Prevail, Washington Must Revive Containment” – Foreign Affairs: Max Bergmann, Michael Kimmage, Jeffrey Mankoff, Maria Snegovaya
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Don’t seize: capitalise; How to put Russia’s frozen assets to work for Ukraine; Exploit them to the full, but legally” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sending troops to Ukraine: A necessary but badly presented debate” – Le Monde
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s losses on the battlefield could make the war more dangerous for Russia” – CNBC
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Surprisingly Weak Ukrainian Defenses Help Russian Advance” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky in bind over how to draft more troops as Russian forces advance” – Washington Post
- Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken: “On the Retirement of Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland”
- Russia Analytical Report, Feb. 26-March 4, 2024
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The West Can No Longer Hesitate on Ukraine” – Foreign Policy: Alexander Vershbow
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Two Years After Russia Invaded Ukraine: Q&A with RAND Experts” – RAND
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Braced for Russian Disinformation Attacks on Zelenskiy” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s Six-Year Manifesto Sets Sights Beyond Ukraine” – Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Russia in Review, Feb. 23-March 1, 2024
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s resilience to sanctions shows it is ‘costly and unattainable’ to isolate a large and globally integrated economy, economist says” – Business Insider
- The War in Ukraine in a Transitional World Order
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Sees Risk of Russia Breaking Through Defenses by Summer” – Bloomberg
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Leaked Russian military files reveal criteria for nuclear strike” – Financial Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Frontline Is Collapsing” – Newsweek
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny’s Funeral to Be Held on Friday, Spokeswoman Says” – New York Times
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin propagandists attack director of new ‘Master and Margarita’ film captivating Russians” – The Telegraph (UK)
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “In Ukraine, Russia Is Inching Forward Death by Death” – New York Times:
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Two Years On, What’s Next in Ukraine? Eight thinkers shed light on the state of the war” – Foreign Policy
- VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Experts analyze state of Ukraine war 2 years into Russia’s invasion [Michael Kofman, John Mearsheimer and Rebeccah Heinrichs]” – PBS
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Vladimir Putin, riding high before Navalny’s death, seems unstoppable” – Washington Post
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘There’s only Plan A’: Defense leaders fear failure in Ukraine” – Politico
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia-Ukraine War: China’s Vanishing Neutrality” – The Diplomat
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Two years on, is Ukraine’s military faltering?” – The Economist
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Will the U.S. Abandon Ukraine?” – WSJ
- VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland: The Two-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine” – CSIS
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky Says 31,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed in Two Years of War” – WSJ
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “A War Putin Still Can’t Win” – Foreign Affairs
- JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Deepening Fog of War” – New York Times