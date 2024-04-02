JRL NEWSWATCH: “Troop-Starved Ukrainian Brigades Turn to Marketing to Attract Recruits” – New York Times

“… Slick recruiting campaigns brimming with nationalist fervor have become ubiquitous in Kyiv … and other Ukrainian cities … perhaps the most visible sign of a push to replenish Ukrainian troops depleted by more than two years of a brutal war — an effort … [reportedly] crucial for fending off relentless Russian attacks. … [M]ost of the campaigns … are the initiatives of troop-starved brigades that have taken matters into their own hands, shunning an official mobilization system that they say is dysfunctional, often drafting people who are unfit and unwilling to fight. … [A] mobilization bill that could pave the way for a large-scale draft has been held up in Parliament …. Lobby X, one of Ukraine’s largest online recruitment platforms, … has created a special section for military jobs. … Candidates are invited to find a position that fits them by clicking on thematic hashtags that narrow down the search. Brigades advertise many noncombat roles, such as a cook for military intelligence and a digital designer in an assault brigade, and have also promised good equipment and better training than conscripts receive. …”