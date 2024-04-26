JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Denying Consular Services to Men Outside the Country” – New York Times

“Ukrainian officials have taken several steps in recent weeks to swell the ranks of an army depleted by more than two years of grueling combat … [including] a new mobilization bill aimed at increasing troop numbers and … stepped up border patrols to catch draft dodgers. … [T]he government [also has] announced that Ukrainian embassies [have] suspended issuing new passports and providing other consular services for military-age men living abroad. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 were prohibited from leaving the country after the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, but some were abroad before the rule took effect and others have left illegally since then. … The new rules will remain in place until a new mobilization law takes effect on May 18. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that it was still working out the details about what services would be provided after the broader mobilization law went into effect, but its message was clear: If you are healthy and can fight, come home and join the military. …”