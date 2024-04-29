JRL NEWSWATCH: “Hard times; Two years of war have impoverished many Ukrainians; The elderly, the displaced and the disabled are the worst affected” – The Economist

“… The [Russo-Ukrainian] war has left millions struggling economically, but … some are suffering much more than others. The hardest hit are the elderly, the disabled and the displaced. In 2023 Ukraine’s GDP was 72% of what it was in 2021. Millions have either lost their jobs, or had their pay cut by struggling employers. … [T]he war has tipped many into poverty, especially those who were hard-pressed before, and above all those whose homes and livelihoods have been lost. A World Bank survey last November found that 9% of Ukrainians had run out of food at some point in the previous 30 days. In March … [reportedly] 23% were in a state of food insecurity. Some 14% were unemployed. …”