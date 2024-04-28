JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets” – Reuters
“… Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia’s national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management. … More than 1 trillion roubles’ ($10.9 billion) worth of strategic enterprises and assets were transferred to state ownership by Russian courts last year, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in March. …”
