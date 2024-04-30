JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden needs to give Putin something to worry about” – The Hill: Mark Toth, Jonathan Sweet

“… Biden and his national security team are facing a moment of truth in Ukraine. Simply funding the war in Ukraine without changing the dynamics will likely result in Putin winning over time. … [Biden] must determine whether he has the will and conviction to … see … Zelensky and his generals through to victory. … Biden has extended a lifeline to Ukraine, but … has done so while creating conditions for a forever war that Kyiv cannot ultimately win. Funding a defensive war … was never going to be enough to stop Putin in Ukraine or elsewhere in eastern Europe and the Caucasus. Ukrainian victory, on the other hand, can and will. But that outcome will require a radical shift in strategic thinking in the White House and among the president’s national security team. … A NATO-enforced no-fly zone, to protect Ukraine’s major population centers from Russian missile and drone attacks, is one course of action that should be considered. The West cannot continue to look away as Putin commits wholesale genocide … intentionally targeting civilians, weaponizing food and causing widescale ecological disasters such as destroying … the Nova Kakhovka Dam on the river Dnipro ….”