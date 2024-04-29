JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden admin isn’t fully convinced Ukraine can win, even with new aid” – Politico

“… [S]ome Biden administration officials are skeptical [that the latest $60 billion in U.S aid approved will be] enough for Ukraine to win its two-year war …. Battlefield dynamics [reportedly] have shifted … partly because Ukraine ran low on weaponry and ammunition while Congress debated …. Ukraine struggled to maintain eastern territory, though Russia didn’t make significant gains, either. Russia maintains a manpower and weapons advantage, and it would take a lot to reverse months and years of territorial losses. U.S. officials also ask questions about Ukraine’s own tactics and priorities, especially after Kyiv’s counteroffensive failed, sapping forces of materiel and morale. … Biden administration officials expect the $60 billion will last at least through the end of this presidential term. … European officials, who recently approved 50 billion euros in economic assistance, expressed optimism about Ukraine’s cause and democracy writ large after the American package passed ….”