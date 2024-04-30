= Important Announcement about Johnson’s Russia List =

File Image of Laptop Computer, Tables and Mobile Device, adapted from image at energy.gov

The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 when funding runs out.

I am grateful to GW’s Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies for acceptance of JRL over the years. The long-time support of the Carnegie Corporation has been vital.

The work of Steve Welsh on russialist.org for years is exemplary.

I hope to continue JRL in some form. Those current recipients of JRL who wish to continue receiving it should contact me. …

David Johnson

[sent recently to JRL email newsletter recipients]

