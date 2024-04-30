= Important Announcement about Johnson’s Russia List =

The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 when funding runs out.

I am grateful to GW’s Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies for acceptance of JRL over the years. The long-time support of the Carnegie Corporation has been vital.

The work of Steve Welsh on russialist.org for years is exemplary.

I hope to continue JRL in some form. Those current recipients of JRL who wish to continue receiving it should contact me. …

David Johnson

[sent recently to JRL email newsletter recipients]

