= Important Announcement about Johnson’s Russia List =
The association of Johnson’s Russia List with George Washington University will shortly be coming to an end. That will officially occur as of May 1 when funding runs out.
I am grateful to GW’s Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies for acceptance of JRL over the years. The long-time support of the Carnegie Corporation has been vital.
The work of Steve Welsh on russialist.org for years is exemplary.
I hope to continue JRL in some form. Those current recipients of JRL who wish to continue receiving it should contact me. …
David Johnson
[sent recently to JRL email newsletter recipients]