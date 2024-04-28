JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills” – New York Times

“… Putin … appears on track to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners … reflect[ing] … the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite …. Financial technocrats … are searching for new ways to fund … the war [and] a broader confrontation with the West … likely to remain costly for years. Russia is allocating nearly a third of its … 2024 budget to national defense …, a huge increase, adding to a deficit … the Kremlin has taken pains to keep in check. The proposed tax increase underscores [] … rising confidence about [Putin’s] political control over the Russian elite and his country’s economic resilience at home, showing that he is willing to risk alienating parts of society to fund the war … [in] the first major tax overhaul in over a decade. …”