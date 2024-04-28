JRL NEWSWATCH: “Risks of War Are Weighing on Europe’s Leaders” – Bloomberg

“Europe’s leaders aren’t just discussing the risk of a new war on the continent. They’re preparing for it. Hardly a day goes by without a fresh warning about the need to reinforce defenses in response to … Putin’s military ambitions. … [The Russo-Ukrainian] war has transformed the security landscape facing the [EU] and NATO, making what seemed unimaginable a few years ago appear quite plausible today. It’s got Europe ramping up defense spending and tackling the thorny issue of how to pay for it. … War still seems an abstract prospect for many Europeans, who’ve grown comfortable on decades of peace after their continent was laid to waste in the 1940s. It’s no longer a hypothetical question for their leaders.”