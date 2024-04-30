JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Retreats From Villages on Eastern Front as It Awaits U.S. Aid” – New York Times

“Russian troops have captured or entered around a half-dozen villages on Ukraine’s eastern front over the past week, highlighting the deteriorating situation in the region for outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian forces … [awaiting] long-needed American military aid. … Moscow’s recent advances [reportedly] reflect its desire to exploit a window of opportunity to press ahead with attacks before the first batch of … new American military aid … arrives …. The United States said last week that it would rush the first $1 billion of its new military aid package … includ[ing] shoulder-fired Stinger surface-to-air missiles and other air defense munitions, Javelin anti-tank guided missiles and 155-millimeter shells. Ukraine is particularly desperate for artillery shells …. [L]ast week … Zelensky said … Russia currently fires 10 shells for every shell Ukraine fires. … [W]hether these supplies will reach the battlefield quickly enough … remains uncertain. … Russia [reportedly] is preparing to launch a new large-scale offensive in late May or early June[] … will press ahead with attacks in … coming weeks. …”