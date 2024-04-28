JRL NEWSWATCH: “The tide has turned decisively against Ukraine, can U.S. help keep it in the fight?” – Sydney Morning Herald (Australia)

“Ukraine’s tired and weary armed forces … had their best week in months, not on the muddy battlefields of the Donbas but in the corridors of power in Washington. After many rounds of argument and hesitation, the U.S. House of Representatives’ vote to provide $US61 billion ($94 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine … may be a turning point in the war with Russia. … In recent months, the tide … turned decisively against the Ukrainians on the battlefield as they have been forced to conserve artillery and air defence ammunition while Kyiv’s stockpiles dwindled. Moscow [had] been firing as many as 10 artillery rounds for every Ukrainian round, and it’s producing more to keep up demand. … CIA Director William Burns said … Thursday that without the new US package, ‘there is a very real risk that the Ukrainians could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024,’ or at least put … Putin in a position to dictate terms of a political settlement. …”