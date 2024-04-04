(Moscow Times – April 3, 2024)

Moscow smashed a daily temperature record on Tuesday, with thermometers in the Russian capital measuring a balmy 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The previous record was broken in 1951, when the daily high for April 2 in Moscow was recorded at 17.4 degrees C.

Tuesday’s new historic high followed days of unseasonably warm weather throughout much of the European part of Russia, fueled by tropical air from the Mediterranean and North Africa, according to researchers at Moscow State University.

At the start of the week, temperatures in the Russian capital had already climbed to 20.3 C, the earliest recorded temperature above 20 degrees in Moscow’s history.

According to the chief scientist at Russia’s Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, temperatures of 20-22 degrees C in Moscow are more typical for late May and early June.

Muscovites could be seen enjoying the warm weather early this week, as many walked around the city in T-shirts and light clothing, while others rode bikes, scooters and skateboards.

Meteorologists said snow cover in the Russian capital has almost completely melted, more than two weeks earlier than on average.

The unseasonably warm weather extended beyond Moscow, as nearly 50 temperature records were broken across the European part of Russia on Monday, meteorologists said.

St. Petersburg witnessed a daily record of 19.6 C on Monday.

The record highs come just days after Russia’s state meteorological service issued its latest climate report that said 2023 was Russia’s third hottest year since 1936.

The report issued a stark warning that summer heatwaves could become the most significant climate-induced threat to the Russian economy, leading to crop failures and deadly wildfires.

[article also appeared at themoscowtimes.com/2024/04/03/record-spring-heat-grips-moscow-a84705]

