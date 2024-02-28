JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin propagandists attack director of new ‘Master and Margarita’ film captivating Russians” – The Telegraph (UK)

“A new film adaptation of Mikhail Bulgakov’s anti-totalitarian Soviet novel Master and Margarita is winning rave reviews in Russia but irritating the Kremlin and its supporters. Colleagues of Michael Lockshin, the American-Russian director of the Russian-language film, have … accused Kremlin trolls of harassing him since the film was released … in Russia. ‘Propagandists are … envious and … hateful that a movie with an anti-censorship, anti-totalitarian, anti-war message is getting so much popularity,’ an unnamed source told … Variety …. Pro-war Russian Telegram channels have accused [] Lockshin of being a ‘Russiaphobe’ and Baza, a channel linked closely to the Russian security services, said that he had sent cash to the Ukrainian military, a crime in Russia. They are also incensed that [] Lockshin’s The Master and Margarita was mainly paid for by … a Russian state arts fund [grant] … yet … is set firmly in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, undermining Kremlin propaganda which promotes Russia’s Soviet past as a glorious ideal ….”