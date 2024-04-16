JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine Is Ready for Painful Concessions” – Foreign Policy

“In recent days … Zelensky … announc[ed] his openness to making several concessions to Russian demands … includ[ing] a commitment to Ukrainian neutrality with respect to military alliances, a rejection of any nuclear arsenal, and … acceptance of Russian control over Ukraine’s eastern regions. He even indicated a readiness to change language policies that had disadvantaged Russian speakers. Zelensky’s announcements gave the face-to-face talks convening this week in Istanbul some hope of a cease-fire. Although Ukrainians increasingly view these concessions as inevitable, they are not enthused about making them. They are right when they say that they should not be expected to volunteer concessions, as Russia is the aggressor. They are also right to be disappointed at the West’s own failure to meet its moral condemnation of Russia with more material support for Ukraine. The United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom have made it clear that while they will punish Russia economically and might even cut off Russian energy imports completely over time, militarily they will only offer defensive equipment. Despite repeated calls by Zelensky, the West has agreed neither to impose a no-fly zone nor to send ground troops, seeking to avoid being dragged into a direct conflict with Moscow. …”