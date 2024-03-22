JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Refineries Mark New Phase in War” – Bloomberg
- “Attacks on refineries have both symbolic and strategic goals
- Kyiv plans to send ever-increasing swarm of drones into Russia”
“Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion has entered a new phase, pitting homegrown drone technology against a … 1,200 mile[] swathe of largely Soviet-era oil facilities. At least nine major refineries have been successfully attacked this year … [reportedly] taking offline 11% of [Russia’s] total capacity …. [T]he drone campaign is becoming a key plank of Ukraine’s defense — both in its symbolism and … strategic aims … giv[ing] Kyiv the ability to reach deep into Russian territory and strike an industry … crucial to the Kremlin’s war effort [with regard to both] supplies of fuel to [Russian] armed forces and [revenue] into [Russian] coffers. …”