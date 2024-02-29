JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin” – New York Times

“… [T]he intelligence partnership between Washington and Kyiv is a linchpin of Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. The C.I.A. and other … [U.S.] agencies provide intelligence for targeted missile strikes, track Russian troop movements and help support spy networks. … [T]he partnership … [which] took root a decade ago … has transformed Ukraine, whose intelligence agencies were long seen as thoroughly compromised by Russia, into one of Washington’s most important intelligence partners against the Kremlin …. [A] C.I.A.-supported network of spy bases constructed in the past eight years … includes 12 secret locations along the Russian border. Before the war, the Ukrainians proved themselves … collecting intercepts that helped prove Russia’s involvement in the 2014 downing of … Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 …. [and] help[ing] … go after … Russian operatives who meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Around 2016, the C.I.A. began training an elite Ukrainian commando force … Unit 2245 … [that] captured Russian drones and communications gear so [the] C.I.A. … could reverse-engineer them and crack [Russian] encryption systems. … [T]he C.I.A. … helped train … Ukrainian spies … operat[ing] inside Russia, across Europe, and in Cuba and other places where the Russians have a large presence. …”