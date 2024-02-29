JRL NEWSWATCH: “The Spy War: How the C.I.A. Secretly Helps Ukraine Fight Putin” – New York Times
“For more than a decade, the United States has nurtured a secret intelligence partnership with Ukraine that is now critical for both countries in countering Russia.”
“… [T]he intelligence partnership between Washington and Kyiv is a linchpin of Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. The C.I.A. and other … [U.S.] agencies provide intelligence for targeted missile strikes, track Russian troop movements and help support spy networks. … [T]he partnership … [which] took root a decade ago … has transformed Ukraine, whose intelligence agencies were long seen as thoroughly compromised by Russia, into one of Washington’s most important intelligence partners against the Kremlin …. [A] C.I.A.-supported network of spy bases constructed in the past eight years … includes 12 secret locations along the Russian border. Before the war, the Ukrainians proved themselves … collecting intercepts that helped prove Russia’s involvement in the 2014 downing of … Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 …. [and] help[ing] … go after … Russian operatives who meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Around 2016, the C.I.A. began training an elite Ukrainian commando force … Unit 2245 … [that] captured Russian drones and communications gear so [the] C.I.A. … could reverse-engineer them and crack [Russian] encryption systems. … [T]he C.I.A. … helped train … Ukrainian spies … operat[ing] inside Russia, across Europe, and in Cuba and other places where the Russians have a large presence. …”
In the weeks leading up to Russia’s full-scale February 2022 invasion, the United States was pulling many American personnel out of Ukraine. Yet certain CIA officers reportedly stayed, such as in remote western Ukraine. As the Russian invasion unfolded, they conveyed critical information about Russia plans for military strikes, including which Russian weapons systems would be involved.
