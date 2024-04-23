UKRAINEWATCH: “Change the approach from just helping Ukraine fight to letting them win the war” – The Hill: Kira Rudik

“… [T]he Kremlin’s goals … have not changed. Dmitriy Medvedev, … former Russian president and current deputy head of the Russian Security Council, described them clearly … [to] include the ‘complete capitulation’ of Ukraine with the subsequent absorption of [Ukrainian] territories and resources by Russia. … Everything … Putin’s regime has already done and will continue to do is a result of the weak response of the free world. … [P]unishment should come from the U.S. and other allies providing Ukraine with long-range missiles, the necessary amount of ammunition and shells, heavy equipment and fighter jets to do the job. Putting the security of the democratic world above the pre-election battles is crucial …. quickly and in sufficient quantity. …. We welcome the ‘Restoring Justice for Ukraine’ declaration … signed by 44 states … support[ing] … a special tribunal on Russia’s crime of aggression and initiatives to use … frozen Russian assets for … Ukraine. However, the deeper we dive into the process, the more questions we have. … [T]here is significant progress in Belgium … transfer[ring] … $2.1 billion of interest from Kremlin assets to Ukraine. But … roughly $5.3 billion of those profits remained in Euroclear accounts. The Brussels Fund explains this decision by the need to insure risks … [yet] did not provide any detailed explanation of … those risks … and what exactly should be insured against. … It should be very clear that returning to how we operated with Russia before is impossible …. The democratic world, its values and its way of life were jeopardized. We all need decisive actions, perhaps even more radical than those taken at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. …”