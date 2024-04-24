JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian cyber attackers hack Texas Panhandle drinking water and flood town in first-ever raid by ‘Kremlin aligned’ group” – The Daily Mail (UK)

“Russian hackers claiming to be backed by the Kremlin are believed to have remotely accessed a … water tower . … in Muleshoe, [Texas, population] 5,000 [near] the New Mexico border … [resulting in] the tower overflowing with thousands of gallons for almost an hour, leading to a [declared] state of emergency …. The hacking group allied with the Russian government identified themselves as the Cyber Army of Russia Reborn (CARR) …. [and] posted a [Telegram online] video … of the town’s water-control systems being manipulated …. ‘We’re starting another raid on the USA. In this video there are a couple of critical infrastructure objects, namely water supply systems,’ the message in Russian said …. The video then shows the hackers changing values and settings …. The group has previously conducted DDoS attacks on Ukrainian organizations and government agencies. It’s unclear what effects the manipulation has had … [S]everal local officials … acknowledged the cyberattacks, … confirming some form of disruption. …”