JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Aid Is a Lifeline for Ukraine’s Struggle to Hold Off Defeat” – WSJ

“The House vote to approve $60 billion … for Ukraine comes at a desperate moment … and holds the prospect of helping them stave off a Russian onslaught at the last possible moment. If approved by the Senate … and … signed into law … the bill will unleash a flood of American military equipment that U.S. forces have positioned for quick deployment. … [G]iven Ukraine’s dire battlefield position and [Russian] advances … over recent months … reinforc[ing] the roughly 20% of Ukrainian territory [Russia holds] … the new help is unlikely to dramatically reverse Kyiv’s fortunes. Ukraine faces severe manpower shortages on the front … Zelensky said this month that Russian troops are firing 10 artillery shells for every one that his soldiers fire. … [M]any U.S. allies [reportedly] have hesitated to raid their armories for Kyiv, fearing waning American resolve … Now, U.S. approval of the large funding package … by a bipartisan majority [] could reassure wary allies that the U.S. still supports Ukraine against Russia and won’t let it fail. Europe overall has eclipsed the U.S. as Ukraine’s largest benefactor … but support varies widely among European countries. …”