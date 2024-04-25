JRL NEWSWATCH: “FBI director: Russia is casing the U.S. — possibly for an attack on this critical industry” – NJ.com

“… FBI Director Christopher Way[] … warn[s] … ‘Like China, Russia continues to target critical infrastructure … like underwater cables and industrial control systems … in the United States and [globally] …. [S]ince its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we’ve seen Russia conducting reconnaissance on the U.S. energy sector. … [A]dding to that concern is that the Russians, like our other adversaries, don’t care if their cyber campaigns affect civilians’ …. Last year, The Justice Department said that it had disrupted a long-running Russian cyberespionage campaign … infect[ing] computer networks in dozens of countries, including … the United States … result[ing] in the theft of sensitive [government] information …. Prosecutors linked the spying operation to … [the] FSB, and accused the hackers of stealing documents from hundreds of computer systems belonging to [NATO] governments …, an unidentified journalist for a U.S. news organization who reported on Russia, and other select targets of [Kremlin] interest …. ‘For 20 years, the FSB has relied on the Snake malware to conduct cyberespionage against the United States and our allies …’ … the head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, said ….”