JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelensky says the U.S. is ‘not funding’ war in Ukraine” – The Hill

“… Zelensky … [on] Sunday … emphasiz[ed] that the U.S. is helping protect democracy throughout the region. … ‘The Americans are not funding the war in Ukraine. They foremost protect freedom and democracy all over Europe. And Ukraine is fighting … sending their best sons and daughters to the front …reduc[ing] the price for all Europe, for all NATO,’ Zelensky said … through a translator. ‘It reduces the price for everyone, including the U.S. as the leaders in NATO. U.S. Army now does not have to fight protecting NATO countries. Ukrainians are doing that. And it’s only the ammo that the civilized world is providing. And I think it’s a good decision. That is why we do need to keep supporting’ …. The House approved a massive foreign aid package … Saturday … includ[ing] roughly $61 billion for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel and $8 billion for [Indo-Pacific] allies …. Zelensky urged the Senate to pass the aid package for Ukraine. ‘… [T]oday[] we definitely need this aid … [T]hen we want to get … tangible assistance for the soldiers on the front as soon as possible … so that they will be able to move ahead’ ….”