JRL NEWSWATCH: “Mariinsky Dancers Barred From Youth Ballet Gala in New York” – New York Times

“Two dancers from the Mariinsky Theater in Russia were barred from performing at a youth ballet gala in New York … [after previously being] set to take part in two performances, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, [to] celebrate the 25th anniversary of Youth America Grand Prix, a prestigious [New York-based] ballet competition and scholarship program …. Youth America Grand Prix’s leaders removed the dancers from the program after critics said the organization was lending support to the Russian government by hosting the artists. The Mariinsky is a state-run theater in St. Petersburg led by … conductor Valery Gergiev, a close [Putin] ally …. Youth America Grand Prix said … the decision ‘gives us great pain.’ … [I]n the hours before the first performance … it … learned — along with Lincoln Center and others in the ballet world — of possible protests. After consulting with New York City Ballet, which operates the Koch Theater, it said … ‘it was agreed to cancel the performances of the scheduled Mariinsky Ballet dancers.’ …”