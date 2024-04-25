JRL NEWSWATCH: “The U.S. quietly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine” – Reuters
“The United States in recent weeks secretly shipped long-range [ATACMS] missiles to Ukraine for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders, and Ukraine has now used them twice, a U.S. official said …. The missiles [reportedly] were contained in a $300 million military aid package for Ukraine … approved … March 12 …. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan … confirmed that a ‘significant number’ … had been sent to Ukraine and said ‘we will send more.’ …. Ukraine [reportedly] … committed to only use the weapons inside Ukraine, not in Russia. …”
On April 17, Ukraine reportedly used the missiles against a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea roughly 100 miles from the front lines.