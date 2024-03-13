JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Has Russian Elite in a Frenzy Over Their Political Futures” – Bloomberg
“The government may feature new names and responsibilities, but there’s no sign Putin plans to alter the direction of policy.”
“The Kremlin elite is feverishly jostling for position in [anticipation of] … Putin’s new term as the president surrounds himself with loyalists to pursue his war in Ukraine. Putin [reportedly] may carry out a significant government shake-up for the first time since 2020 …. While the Kremlin hasn’t yet finalized a list of names and appointments, [reportedly] several potential changes are likely … Nervousness about a government shuffle is rising among the political and business elite ….”
