JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Has Russian Elite in a Frenzy Over Their Political Futures” – Bloomberg

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Politics, Government, Protests, Elections
File Photo of Kremlin Tower, St. Basil's, Red Square at Night

“The government may feature new names and responsibilities, but there’s no sign Putin plans to alter the direction of policy.”

“The Kremlin elite is feverishly jostling for position in [anticipation of] … Putin’s new term as the president surrounds himself with loyalists to pursue his war in Ukraine. Putin [reportedly] may carry out a significant government shake-up for the first time since 2020 …. While the Kremlin hasn’t yet finalized a list of names and appointments, [reportedly] several potential changes are likely … Nervousness about a government shuffle is rising among the political and business elite ….”

Click here for: “Putin Has Russian Elite in a Frenzy Over Their Political Futures; The government may feature new names and responsibilities, but there’s no sign Putin plans to alter the direction of policy.” – Bloomberg

 

 

Leave a comment

Comment