JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian quarterly budget revenues rise more than half amid high oil prices” – Financial Times
“Russian budget revenues in the first quarter of 2024 reached 8.7tn ($94bn) roubles … marking year-on-year growth of more than half, [according to the Russian] finance ministry …. Energy revenues, … a third of Russia’s total budget earnings, surged by almost 80 per cent … [due to] high oil prices and one-off [energy exporter tax-related] payments …. Non-oil and gas revenues rose 43 per cent … while expenditure increased 20 per cent … [causing] a deficit ….”
