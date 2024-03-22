JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russians Are Growing Tired of War; The people may cheer Putin, but they are increasingly resentful of the sacrifices he asks them to make.” – WSJ

“… Putin staked his campaign largely on the war, which he blames the West for provoking. …[T]he war’s negative effects are becoming hard to ignore. … [T]he Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service says Russians are suffering from ‘war fatigue’ … ‘… weariness, coupled with a desire to minimize the war’s direct impact on themselves personally and those close to them.’ … Inflation … reached 7.4% in January … mean[ing] steep rises for ordinary foodstuffs. Salaries have increased for those in defense-related industries, and soldiers are well paid. But many Russians are feeling the crunch. A … Russian Central Bank [survey] last month revealed … 28% … were struggling to buy food and clothing. [Post-]election … Putin reportedly plans to introduce … unpopular measures he has been putting off. A second mobilization of troops, which could trigger social unrest, appears likely. The Russian army has suffered heavy losses … [S]oldiers recruited a year and a half ago haven’t been rotated. If the Russian government decides to stop supporting the ruble, the Russian consumer will experience a further … purchasing power [decline] …. Moskovsky Komsomolets … carried an article [saying] ‘People want to have earnings, pensions and tranquility in the future. And they are offered eternal battle and endless belt tightening in a dystopian society.’ …”