JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. Warned About Possible Moscow Attack Before Concert Hall Shooting; Pro-Moscow forces had dismissed the alert as an attempt to scare Russians.” -New York Times

“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued a security alert on March 7, warning that its personnel were ‘monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts.’ The statement warned Americans that an attack could take place in the next 48 hours. The warning was related to the attack on Friday, according to people briefed on the matter. But it was not related to possible Ukrainian sabotage, American officials said, adding that the State Department would not have used the word ‘extremists’ to warn about actions ordered from Kyiv. Pro-Kremlin voices immediately seized on the U.S. Embassy’s warning to paint America as trying to scare Russians. America officials are worried that … Putin … could seek to falsely blame Ukraine …. Putin frequently twists events, even tragic ones, to fit his public narrative ….”