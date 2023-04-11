JRL NEWSWATCH: “Announcing the Decolonization in Focus Seminar Series” – Harvard University/ Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies

“… This year’s In Focus series will be devoted to decolonizing Slavic studies. Why does it matter and what does it look like? How will these efforts impact teaching, research and professional outputs? The Russian war in Ukraine has had far-reaching impacts on every level of life …. One of the many ramifications of the war in Ukraine has been the reckoning within the field of East European and Eurasian Studies over the outsized role Russia has played, and what should be done about it. … [P]anelists … will consider the dynamics of power that have long dominated the region, interrogate how they have impacted the field, and discuss the possibilities for academic study in the future. The series will have six virtual panels featuring speakers from various disciplines and institutions. Panelists will be encouraged to consider why decolonizing East European & Eurasian studies matters, how to implement concrete changes in the classroom, how to conceive of the future of expertise within the field and more. …”