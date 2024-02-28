JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny’s Funeral to Be Held on Friday, Spokeswoman Says” – New York Times

“… The planned service, at a church on Moscow’s outskirts, sets up the possibility of a rare display of opposition sentiment in the Russian capital … [] Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, advised anyone planning to attend to ‘come early.’ … [A]nother top [Navalny] aide …, Ivan Zhdanov, posted … that ‘Putin is releasing all his dogs to prevent the funeral from taking place normally.’ … Hundreds … who turned out across Russia at spontaneous memorials for [] Navalny … [reportedly] were detained …. Ever since … Navalny’s death … his associates have said that the Kremlin has tried to prevent a funeral … in Moscow that could draw thousands of mourners and become a flashpoint for dissent. At one point, his team says, … authorities … threatened to bury him on the prison grounds if his mother did not agree to a private funeral. The Kremlin has denied being involved in any such discussions. …”