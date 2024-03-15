JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin Pointed to War’s Economic Windfall With Russia Set to Vote” – Bloomberg

“… Though the war has left hundreds of thousands killed or wounded, and long-term challenges continue to build with officials still wrestling [with] inflation … , for now, [Putin] is pointing to the economy and claiming success. The government is spending massively on social support for families, pension increases, mortgage subsidies and compensation for … relatives of those … in the military. [Meanwhile,] [t]he price tag for Putin’s pre-election promises may total tens of billions of dollars over the next six years. The war on Ukraine has intensified an acute labor shortage as military recruitment draws workers out of the market, with Putin last month saying that employers had a deficit of 2.5 million people. …”