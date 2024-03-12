JRL NEWSWATCH: “Biden’s Armageddon Moment: When Nuclear Detonation Seemed Possible in Ukraine” – New York Times

“… [I]ntercepts revealed that for the first time since the war in Ukraine had broken out, there were frequent conversations within the Russian military about reaching into the nuclear arsenal. Some were just ‘various forms of chatter,’ … [O]thers involved … units that would be responsible for moving or deploying the weapons. The most alarming … revealed that one of the most senior Russian military commanders was explicitly discussing the logistics of detonating a weapon on the battlefield. Fortunately … there was no evidence of weapons being moved. But soon the C.I.A. was warning that, under a singular scenario in which Ukrainian forces decimated Russian defensive lines and looked as if they might try to retake Crimea — a possibility that seemed imaginable that fall — the likelihood of nuclear use might rise to 50 percent or even higher. …”