JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ukraine’s losses on the battlefield could make the war more dangerous for Russia” – CNBC
- “Russia’s advantage on the battlefield could prompt Ukraine’s backers to give it more of what it wants, and needs, to win the war.
- Defense analysts call this irony of conflict the ‘escalation paradox.’
- French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments on the possibility of NATO ground troops in Ukraine demonstrated this paradox.”
“… With Ukraine now on the back foot, analysts say it’s Russia that now faces the possibility of a desperate West, Ukraine’s backer, compensating for Ukraine’s vulnerability by giving it more advanced weapons systems, longer-range missiles, air defense systems and fighter jets, more quickly. That, in turn, would make the war much harder and more dangerous for Russia. …”
Click here for: “Ukraine’s losses on the battlefield could make the war more dangerous for Russia” – CNBC: Holly Ellyatt