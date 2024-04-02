JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Havana syndrome’ might have been a Russian attack. The U.S. can’t stop investigating.” – Washington Post

“A just-published investigation … has unearthed startling new information about … Havana syndrome, or ‘Anomalous Health Incidents’ … unexplained bouts of painful disorientation [impacting] U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers …. The new information suggests but does not prove that Russia’s military intelligence agency is responsible. Earlier, agencies in the U.S. intelligence community had concluded … ‘it is very unlikely a foreign adversary is responsible.’ … The syndrome came to public attention in 2016 in Cuba when U.S. officials stationed there reported symptoms that included headaches, dizziness, blurred vision and memory loss after hearing strange noises and feeling odd sensations. … [T]he number [of cases] later expanded greatly, [with] symptoms … more diverse …. A possible cause … was identified … in 2020 as the use of ‘directed, pulsed radio frequency’ energy …. ‘Of all the cases’ examined by [certain] news organizations … ‘the most well-documented involve U.S. intelligence and diplomatic personnel with subject matter expertise in Russia or operational experience in countries such as Georgia and Ukraine’ ….”