JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia presses for answers from West over Nord Stream blasts” – Reuters
“… Moscow has shown … frustration over the inconclusive nature of inquiries by some foreign powers into explosions in September 2022 on [Nord Stream] pipelines designed to carry Russian gas to western Europe. Denmark dropped its investigation in February after Sweden closed its inquiry and handed evidence … to German investigators. … Russia and the West … have accused each other over the pipeline blasts. Each has denied involvement and no one has taken responsibility. …”