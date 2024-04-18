JRL NEWSWATCH: “Can Russian-U.S. Scientific Cooperation Be Restored as Arctic Warming and the Ukraine War Intensify?” – The Nation

“… The United States and Russia should be working together to understand the deepening crisis …. Warming at a rate four times faster than the rest of the world, the Arctic is disproportionately affected by global warming: sea ice is diminishing, coastlines are eroding, ecosystems are collapsing, and there are existential risks to local communities and Indigenous livelihoods. The Arctic climate crisis is the ‘canary in the coal mine’ for what awaits other regions. The transforming Arctic has direct consequences on warming and rising sea levels around the world. Meanwhile, scientific cooperation to understand these processes has been blunted since … Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine in 2022. Following the escalation of violence, joint projects, information sharing and expert working groups between Russian and Western researchers and institutes were severed. Arctic cooperation has a nearly century-long history of successful initiatives based on mutual interest despite political differences …. The sharing of data, international polar expeditions, and collaborative research are critical for constructing climate models and prognoses as well as informing effective adaptation and mitigation policies. …”