ANNOUNCEMENT & EVENT: GW Launches New Russia Studies Program

WASHINGTON (March 3, 2023) – Russia’s war in Ukraine has entered its second year, with no end in sight. In the time since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion, the conflict put an end to the conventional ways of studying and understanding Russia. It destroyed horizontal connections, dismantled research cooperation, made fieldwork almost impossible, and called into question previously acceptable methods and sources of information. Now, researchers at the George Washington University say it’s time to investigate Russia through a new lens moving forward.

GW’s Institute for European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies (IERES) is launching The Russia Program , a new research program that is responding to the challenges of studying Russia after February 24, 2022, with the creation of a novel research ecosystem that renews our methodological toolkit, forges networks to connect widely dispersed research communities, and addresses key research questions — all across a platform designed to spread knowledge to a broader audience.

“The Russia Program platform functions as an ecosystem, uniting scholars, public intellectuals, activists, and the broader public in the process of envisioning a new future based on detailed research and pluralistic discussion,” Marlene Laruelle, director of the Russia Program and research professor of international affairs at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs, says.

The Russia Program will operate through four key elements: new digital method and knowledge commons to renew research methods, data collection and approaches to fieldwork; research that focuses on Russian political culture, society, war, and the vision of the future; outreach through contemporary journalism, social research, and analysis that rethinks the way we talk about Russia to a broader audience; and networking that supports research conducted by Russian scholars in exile and Russian diaspora communities.

“We are the first Russia-related research digital platform, which incorporates, develops, and synergizes different initiatives,” Ivan Grek, deputy director of GW’s Russia Program, says. “It enables us to involve scholars of different backgrounds and research approaches and allows us to transcend the new Iron Curtain with digital networking.”

The program officially launches March 10th at the GW Elliott School of International Affairs. The launch event will include panel discussions with key stakeholders from across the globe. Topics of discussion include Russian journalism, reflecting on field study in Russia, and digital tools for the study of Russia. You can find full event details here .

Event Details

Who: The Russia Program Launch Event, hosted by Marlene Laruelle and Ivan Grek

When: Friday, March 10, 2023; 9:00am – 3:00pm EST

Where: In-person and online

Elliott School of International Affairs

Lindner Family Commons (Room 602), Suite 412

1957 E St. NW Washington, DC 20052

RSVP: Registration is free. You can RSVP to attend in person or remotely here , and notify Cate Douglass at cdouglass@gwu.edu .

