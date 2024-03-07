JRL NEWSWATCH: “Kremlin Seeks to Suppress Navalny’s Influence, in Death as in Life” – New York Times

“When … Navalny was alive, the Kremlin sought to portray him as an inconsequential figure unworthy of attention, even as … Russian authorities vilified and attacked him with a viciousness that suggested the opposite. In death … Putin has not said a word in public about [] Navalny in the two weeks since the opposition campaigner’s death at age 47 in an Arctic prison. Russian state television has been almost equally silent. Coverage has been limited to a short statement by the prison authorities … plus a few fleeting television commentaries by state propagandists to deflect blame and tarnish his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, who has announced that she will carry on her husband’s work. … [A]s thousands gathered in [Moscow] for [] Navalny’s funeral, cheering his name, official Moscow acted as if the remembrance was a nonevent. State news ignored it altogether. …”