JRL NEWSWATCH: “Americans Still See China as Nation’s Top Foe, Russia Second” – Gallup

"Americans Still See China as Nation's Top Foe, Russia Second" – Gallup

“Both countries less likely to be named than last year, while mentions of Iran swell”

“Forty-one percent of Americans name China as the United States’ greatest enemy today … the top perceived U.S. adversary for the fourth straight year. Russia ranks second, cited by 26%, followed by Iran at 9%. Five percent of national adults now name the United States itself, edging out North Korea at 4%. … China and Russia are named by smaller percentages of Americans than they were a year ago … [R]eferences to Iran have grown by seven points …. follow[ing] months of news about Iran’s support for the Houthis ….”

Click here for: “Americans Still See China as Nation’s Top Foe, Russia Second” – Gallup: Lydia Saad

