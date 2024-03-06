JRL NEWSWATCH: “Surprisingly Weak Ukrainian Defenses Help Russian Advance” – New York Times

“… Sparse, rudimentary trench lines [reportedly] populate the area west of Avdiivka that Ukraine is trying to defend …. lack[ing] many of the additional fortifications that could help slow Russian tanks and help defend major roads and important terrain. … Ukraine appeared to have begun plans for new fortifications only three months ago, when government officials announced the creation of a working group to coordinate … civilian and military authorities. Responsibility for building the first line of defense would fall to … military units … [T]he next defensive lines would be built by civilian authorities … [aided by] private contractors. … [A]bout $800 million [reportedly] … ha[s] been allocated for fortifications this year. Areas in the eastern Donetsk region ‘will receive maximum attention’ … Zelensky said [but reportedly little progress has been made] …. Ukrainian authorities have said they lack people able to carry out the construction work. In mid-January, local officials in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region [more than 500 miles away] said they were looking for 300 workers willing to help build fortifications in the Donetsk region ….”