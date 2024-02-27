JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘There’s only Plan A’: Defense leaders fear failure in Ukraine” – Politico

“Attendees of the Munich Security Conference were worried about Ukraine’s prospects against Russia and American commitment to Kyiv.”

“… Ukraine is low on ammunition and infantry. …. Before … Zelenskyy changed leadership at the top of his country’s military, generals insisted the president had to mobilize 500,000 more troops to keep pace with a larger, still-stronger Russian force that appears willing to take massive casualties to gain just a few yards of ground. … [U.S.] [l]awmakers from both parties in Munich assured ally after ally that the House would eventually greenlight [U.S.] aid, with some predicting passage as soon as March. … There’s no Plan B if the lawmakers fail to greenlight the package, [U.S. Vice Presiden Kamala] Harris confirmed. ‘There’s only Plan A.’ … Confidence in what Ukraine can accomplish — and in … Biden — is seemingly at its lowest point in two years. …”

Click here for: “‘There’s only Plan A’: Defense leaders fear failure in Ukraine; Attendees of the Munich Security Conference were worried about Ukraine’s prospects against Russia and American commitment to Kyiv.” – Politico: Alexander Ward, Paul McLeary

