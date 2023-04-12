JRL NEWSWATCH: “Ivy league profs turn on each other after Columbia economist claims Ukraine war could be ‘next Afghanistan’; The letter claims Jeffery Sachs propagates ‘the Kremlin’s narratives'” – Fox
“… [H]undreds of economics professors signed on to an open letter to Columbia University Professor Jeffery Sachs, arguing the Ivy League economist has pushed Russian propaganda in his writings about the war in Ukraine. … The group of professors takes issues with several points in Sachs’ public writings on the war in Ukraine, accusing the economist of denying the agency of Ukraine, arguing NATO provoked Russia, denying Ukraine’s sovereignty, advocating for Russia’s peace proposals and misrepresenting Ukraine as a divided country. … The group also took issue with Sachs comparing political divisions in Ukraine to the situation in Afghanistan ….”
