JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian Victory Could Lead to World War III: Kyiv” – Newsweek
“… Should Kyiv be defeated in the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022, ‘the global system of security will be destroyed … and all the world will need to find … a new system of security,’ [Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys] Shmyhal said … Wednesday …. ‘Or, there will be many conflicts, many such kinds of wars, and in the end of the day, it could lead to the Third World War,’ he added. … Kremlin propagandists have also routinely warned of a looming world war. …”