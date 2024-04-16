VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Exclusive: Zelenskyy says without U.S. aid ‘we’ll have no chance of winning’” – PBS

“Ukraine is facing challenges on multiple fronts, from critical shortages of munitions and manpower to Russia ramping up its attacks. It comes amid uncertainty around future aid from the U.S. …”

“… Amna Nawaz:

You have said that, if … Congress does not approve the aid … it’s currently considering, … some $60 billion … Ukraine will lose the war. If that aid does not move forward, how long do your troops have? … weeks or months? I mean, could they sustain a spring Russian offensive?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (through interpreter):

I can tell you, frankly, without this support, we will have no chance of winning. You need to be much stronger than your enemy. Today, our artillery shell ratio is 1-10. Can we hold our ground? No. In any case, with these statistics, they will be pushing us back every day. To defend 100 percent of what’s in our control, we would need to go from one to comparing numbers, 10-10. …”

