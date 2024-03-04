JRL NEWSWATCH: “Two Years After Russia Invaded Ukraine: Q&A with RAND Experts” – RAND

“… The … conflict has brought renewed focus on the regional threat posed by Russian revanchism and presents challenges to security and stability … in the region and elsewhere. The geopolitical implications are immense. The conflict has established new benchmarks … [for] modern warfare and demonstrated anew … how dangerous the world is. We invited a group of RAND experts to discuss … the conflict and its prospects, … global implications, [and] possible outcomes and solutions, and what the West and the rest of the world might be doing now and once hostilities end. … WILLIAM COURTNEY[:] In 2023 in the ground war, both sides carried out failed offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine, leaving a stalemate …. In the naval war, Ukraine’s innovative drones and anti-ship missiles sank warships from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet; Moscow relocated some remaining ships to the eastern Black Sea, helping … clear the way for Ukrain[ian] … grain and other merchant shipping …. In the air war, Ukraine’s defenses shot down growing numbers of Russian missiles and drones. U.S.-supplied Patriot interceptors even downed Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which Putin had claimed were invulnerable. …”