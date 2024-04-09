JRL NEWSWATCH: “The growing anger of Ukraine’s mutilated soldiers” – Le Monde

“The Russian aggression that began on February 24, 2022, is far from having destroyed Ukraine’s democratic foundations. At the very heart of the army, a critical voice is growing in opposition to the authorities on the sensitive subject of support for wounded soldiers. … [T]he government is attempting to reform the system through the digitalization and centralization of procedures. The head of the Ukrainian army’s medical forces, Tetiana Ostashchenko, was ousted in November 2023. Health Minister Viktor Liashko stated that his country is closely studying the Israeli model of rehabilitation for veterans and that, since June 2023, it has increased the fund set aside for the rehabilitation of each wounded soldier from $439 to $1,086, depending on the severity of the injury. …”