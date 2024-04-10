JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia, China to Work on ‘Double Counteracting’ U.S.-Led Alliance” – Bloomberg

“Russia and China agreed to start a [security] dialogue … with the aim of ‘double counteracting’ the [U.S.-led] European-Atlantic alliance …. ‘We have a common goal of increasing security in Eurasia,’ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday … [meeting] his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. ‘We agreed with our Chinese friends to start a dialogue and get other like-minded countries to join us.’ Lavrov added that Wang proposed the idea of ‘double counteracting’ the U.S. and its allies in response to the ‘double deterrence’ of Western countries against Russia and China. China [said] Monday … it hasn’t sought to benefit from Russia’s war in Ukraine after the U.S. warned … that Beijing has stepped up … support for Moscow, including … geospatial intelligence ….”