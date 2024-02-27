VIDEO: JRL NEWSWATCH: “Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland: The Two-Year Anniversary of Russia’s Full-Scale Invasion of Ukraine” – CSIS

“Max Bergmann: … Two years on, a grinding conflict continues. … Ukraine and its European dream did not perish with Russia’s invasion … due to the bravery of Ukraine, but also the result of support from the United States and its European allies. … [W]ith the war now entering its third year, it is worth taking stock. … Ambassador Victoria Nuland: … With the $60 billion supplemental … requested of Congress, we can ensure that Ukraine … can continue to fight, to build, to recover, and to reform. …”

“Ambassador Victoria Nuland: … [T]he $60 billion supplemental … requested of Congress … will also be able to accelerate the asymmetric warfare that has been most effective on the battlefield … [and] ensure Putin faces some nasty surprises on the battlefield …. With this money, the U.S. will join 31 other nations in helping Ukraine build the highly-deterrent military that it needs to ensure that Putin can never come back and do this again. And it will also rebuild its indigenous industrial base and ensure that it can remain on the path to European integration. …. One interesting thing is that Patriot weapon systems and other sophisticated air defenses not only provide battlefield protection but, as we’ve seen in Kyiv and Odesa, they create bubbles of safety under which citizens can li[v]e safety and Ukraine’s economy can rejuvenate … giv[ing] people the confidence to come home. This money also supports continued reform, strengthening governance, judiciary, [greening] the gray economy so Ukraine can attract foreign investment, and continuing progress on rule of law, accountability, anti-corruption …. [M]ost of the support we are providing actually goes right back into the U.S. economy and defense industrial base, helping to modernize and scale our own vital defense infrastructure while creating American jobs and economic growth. In fact, the first $75 billion package created good-paying American jobs in at least 40 states ….”