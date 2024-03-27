JRL NEWSWATCH: “China and Russia ‘spreading slurs against Princess of Wales'” – The Telegraph (UK)
“Whitehall figures fear hostile states have helped to fuel wild conspiracy theories in attempt to destabilise nation”
“China, Russia and Iran are fuelling disinformation about the Princess of Wales to destabilise the nation, Whitehall sources believe. Senior Government figures fear … hostile states are behind the spread of wild conspiracy theories and online rumours surrounding the Princess’s health. After the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis … Rishi Sunak led the condemnation of social media trolls for targeting … in recent weeks. … [H]is intervention did not deter further frenzied commentary … [A] disinformation chief [said] Sunday that the Princess had been ‘revictimised’ by trolls criticising her for not publicly revealing her diagnosis sooner. ….”