JRL NEWSWATCH: “How viable is Arctic shipping? Russia is investing in the region” – The Economist

Arctic, Economy, Business, Investment, Trade, Headlines, Transportation
File Photo of Polar Bear on Snow with Bare Ground in the Background, adapted from image at nasa.gov with photo credit to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Eric Regehr

“Shipping lanes are under pressure. Seven of the world’s ten biggest shipping companies have suspended transit through the Red Sea, where the Houthis … are attacking commercial vessels [with the result that] …. far fewer ships are using the Suez Canal …. The volume of trade passing through the Panama Canal … has declined by 30% … after severe drought hit its reservoirs, lowering the water level. The spot rate for sending a 40-foot container from China to northern Europe [reportedly] has risen by 283% since early-December …. [A] series of [alternate] routes … could cut up to 40% off the length of journeys made via the Suez Canal[] [b]ut … the Northern Sea Route … North-West Passage … and Transpolar Sea Route … cross [the Arctic Ocean] …. The Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average. … [yet] will struggle to rival established shipping routes. Extreme seasonal weather limits its potential for commercial shipping. But as the ice cover shrinks, its waters will become busier — and Russia will make ever greater use of them.”

Click here for: “How viable is Arctic shipping? Russia is investing in the region” – The Economist

Leave a comment , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comment